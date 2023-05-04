Citigroup Maintains Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is 128.21. The forecasts range from a low of 91.91 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.00% from its latest reported closing price of 98.62.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 1,807MM, an increase of 13.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.31%, a decrease of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 104,459K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,969K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 4.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,927K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,773K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,855K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 1.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,477K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,416K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,927K shares, representing a decrease of 103.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 47.43% over the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

