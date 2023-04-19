Citigroup Maintains Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $128.56. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.95% from its latest reported closing price of $103.72.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is $1,807MM, an increase of 21.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IUSG - iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Twinbeech Capital holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Blair William holds 74K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 84.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 601.90% over the last quarter.

Tax-managed Growth Portfolio - Tax-managed Growth Portfolio holds 220K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 936K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.31%, a decrease of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 104,887K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

