Citigroup Maintains Nerdwallet Inc - (NRDS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Nerdwallet Inc - (NASDAQ:NRDS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.81% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nerdwallet Inc - is 17.00. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 106.81% from its latest reported closing price of 8.22.

The projected annual revenue for Nerdwallet Inc - is 653MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nerdwallet Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRDS is 0.40%, a decrease of 23.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.62% to 29,735K shares. The put/call ratio of NRDS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Innovius Capital Management holds 5,209K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,986K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 1,573K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 0.55% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,224K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 42.55% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 1,114K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 70.14% over the last quarter.

Nerdwallet Background Information



NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to NerdWallet's expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the US, UK and Canada.

