Citigroup Maintains Nabors Industries (NBR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.67% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nabors Industries is $42.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.67% from its latest reported closing price of $53.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nabors Industries is 4,007MM, an increase of 28.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 15.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBR is 0.31%, an increase of 93.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.99% to 14,413K shares. The put/call ratio of NBR is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Varde Management holds 1,718K shares representing 11.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares , representing a decrease of 17.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 119.69% over the last quarter.

Brigade Capital Management holds 879K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 750K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 23.61% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 651K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing an increase of 35.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 28.32% over the last quarter.

Miller Value Partners holds 624K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares , representing an increase of 37.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 0.41% over the last quarter.

