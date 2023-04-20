Citigroup Maintains Morgan Stanley (MS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley is $101.63. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from its latest reported closing price of $90.45.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley is $57,800MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Spire Wealth Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 99.89% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust holds 72K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Boston Financial Mangement holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 4.07% over the last quarter.

MUXAX - Victory S&P 500 Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 0.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3035 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an increase of 230 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS is 0.42%, a decrease of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 1,630,037K shares. The put/call ratio of MS is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Morgan Stanley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.

