Citigroup Maintains Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.26% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage is $56.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $46.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage is 11,112MM, a decrease of 1.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP is 0.20%, an increase of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 204,605K shares. The put/call ratio of TAP is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,396K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,068K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 20.30% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,301K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,532K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 25.02% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,103K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,369K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 26.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,514K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,389K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 27.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,862K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,783K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 28.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.