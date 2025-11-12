Citigroup Maintains MKS (MKSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of MKS (NasdaqGS:MKSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.85% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for MKS is $144.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.85% from its latest reported closing price of $153.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MKS is 4,067MM, an increase of 6.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 960 funds or institutions reporting positions in MKS. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKSI is 0.24%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 96,704K shares. The put/call ratio of MKSI is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,129K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares , representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,582K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,253K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,999K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares , representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 7.95% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,988K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 14.31% over the last quarter.

