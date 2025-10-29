Citigroup Maintains Millrose Properties (MRP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.03% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Millrose Properties is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.03% from its latest reported closing price of $32.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 785 funds or institutions reporting positions in Millrose Properties. This is an decrease of 128 owner(s) or 14.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRP is 0.12%, an increase of 26.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 131,726K shares. The put/call ratio of MRP is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 7,888K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,888K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRP by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 7,862K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,959K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRP by 6.33% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,178K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,432K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRP by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,586K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,405K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRP by 23.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,969K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRP by 2.11% over the last quarter.

