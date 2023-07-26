Citigroup Maintains Microsoft (MSFT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.17% Downside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microsoft is 350.38. The forecasts range from a low of 234.32 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.17% from its latest reported closing price of 350.98.

The projected annual revenue for Microsoft is 244,898MM, an increase of 17.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microsoft. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSFT is 3.60%, an increase of 28.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 6,125,136K shares. The put/call ratio of MSFT is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 243,014K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230,422K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226,595K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 12.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173,695K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172,327K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 166,036K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168,647K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 144,366K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142,731K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Microsoft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

