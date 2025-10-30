Citigroup Maintains MGM Resorts International (MGM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.80% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MGM Resorts International is $47.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 54.80% from its latest reported closing price of $30.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MGM Resorts International is 14,994MM, a decrease of 13.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,137 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM Resorts International. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGM is 0.20%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 225,096K shares. The put/call ratio of MGM is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 23,821K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,815K shares , representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 8,810K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares , representing an increase of 79.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 350.95% over the last quarter.

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 8,205K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,113K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,308K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,870K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,215K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 2.64% over the last quarter.

