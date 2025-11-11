Citigroup Maintains Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.98% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mettler-Toledo International is $1,346.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,161.50 to a high of $1,680.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.98% from its latest reported closing price of $1,432.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mettler-Toledo International is 4,261MM, an increase of 8.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 52.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mettler-Toledo International. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTD is 0.23%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 24,797K shares. The put/call ratio of MTD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 849K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 823K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing a decrease of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 92.39% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 717K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 9.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 668K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 590K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.