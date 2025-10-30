Citigroup Maintains Meta Platforms (META) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Meta Platforms (NasdaqGS:META) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.86% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $878.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $622.16 to a high of $1,140.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.86% from its latest reported closing price of $666.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Meta Platforms is 142,851MM, a decrease of 24.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,018 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meta Platforms. This is an increase of 174 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to META is 1.97%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 1,978,021K shares. The put/call ratio of META is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69,815K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in META by 15.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,628K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,850K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in META by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 54,722K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,198K shares , representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in META by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51,575K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,892K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in META by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 40,998K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,132K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in META by 23.35% over the last quarter.

