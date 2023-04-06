Citigroup Maintains Merus N.V. (MRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.35% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $37.64. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 102.35% from its latest reported closing price of $18.60.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is $41MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,645K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing a decrease of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 38.08% over the last quarter.

Washington Trust Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 1,600K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FourThought Financial holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Sio Capital Management holds 88K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.46%, a decrease of 21.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.92% to 39,414K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

