Citigroup Maintains Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mersana Therapeutics is 15.64. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 93.56% from its latest reported closing price of 8.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mersana Therapeutics is 36MM, an increase of 9.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mersana Therapeutics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRSN is 0.13%, an increase of 13.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.73% to 106,559K shares. The put/call ratio of MRSN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 9,011K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 8,664K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 7,550K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,283K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,083K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSN by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 4,104K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSN by 18.69% over the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana's second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company's early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

See all Mersana Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.