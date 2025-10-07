Citigroup Maintains Medtronic (MDT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.25% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Medtronic is $100.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $118.07. The average price target represents an increase of 2.25% from its latest reported closing price of $98.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Medtronic is 33,717MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18, a decrease of 3.15% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medtronic. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDT is 0.49%, an increase of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 1,295,828K shares. The put/call ratio of MDT is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,239K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,532K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 11.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,406K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,630K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 36,359K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,568K shares , representing a decrease of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 21.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,063K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,627K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,227K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,916K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 12.66% over the last quarter.

