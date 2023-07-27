Citigroup Maintains MDU Resources Group (MDU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.90% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MDU Resources Group is 23.53. The forecasts range from a low of 21.48 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.90% from its latest reported closing price of 22.43.

The projected annual revenue for MDU Resources Group is 7,101MM, a decrease of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.14.

MDU Resources Group Declares $0.22 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.89 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 13, 2023 received the payment on July 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $22.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.12%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDU Resources Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDU is 0.25%, a decrease of 7.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 162,918K shares. The put/call ratio of MDU is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corvex Management holds 10,147K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 7,886K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,489K shares, representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 3.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,315K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,184K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 5.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,273K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,280K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 3.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,322K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 2.06% over the last quarter.

MDU Resources Group Background Information

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses.

