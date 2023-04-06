Citigroup Maintains Match Group (MTCH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group is $63.61. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 76.65% from its latest reported closing price of $36.01.

The projected annual revenue for Match Group is $3,513MM, an increase of 10.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sandy Spring Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 26.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 37.88% over the last quarter.

UDIV - Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 23.29% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Andra AP-fonden holds 156K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 19.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 99.90% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 323,399K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Match Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

