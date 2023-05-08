Citigroup Maintains Mastec (MTZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Mastec (NYSE:MTZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastec is 117.30. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.31% from its latest reported closing price of 89.33.

The projected annual revenue for Mastec is 13,040MM, an increase of 25.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastec. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.40%, an increase of 51.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.92% to 71,554K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,376K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,051K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 3.63% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 2,785K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,261K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 23.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,904K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 38.95% over the last quarter.

Mastec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

