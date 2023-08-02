Citigroup Maintains MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.74% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MakeMyTrip is 37.61. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 30.74% from its latest reported closing price of 28.77.

The projected annual revenue for MakeMyTrip is 904MM, an increase of 39.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in MakeMyTrip. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMYT is 0.49%, a decrease of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 57,847K shares. The put/call ratio of MMYT is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 6,242K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,535K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 54.03% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,941K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,877K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,801K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,885K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 63.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,803K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 86.79% over the last quarter.

MakeMyTrip Background Information

MakeMyTrip owns and operates well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through their primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Comapny services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Company provides its customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

