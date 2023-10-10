Citigroup Maintains Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - (MGY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - (NYSE:MGY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.76% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - is 27.63. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 22.76% from its latest reported closing price of 22.51.

The projected annual revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - is 1,683MM, an increase of 18.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $22.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.74%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 11.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGY is 0.30%, a decrease of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 245,052K shares. The put/call ratio of MGY is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,646K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,721K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 3.91% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 8,820K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,926K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 6.93% over the last quarter.

EnerVest holds 8,296K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,863K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,059K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 1.53% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 7,597K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,510K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnolia is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow.

