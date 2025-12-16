Citigroup Maintains Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.96% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Sports is $256.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $173.48 to a high of $329.70. The average price target represents an increase of 8.96% from its latest reported closing price of $235.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Madison Square Garden Sports is 888MM, a decrease of 13.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Sports. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGS is 0.24%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 21,827K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGS is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 1,900K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 998K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 727K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 607K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 5.26% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 599K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 63.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 188.99% over the last quarter.

