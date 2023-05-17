Citigroup Maintains Luminar Technologies Inc - (LAZR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Luminar Technologies Inc - (NASDAQ:LAZR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.06% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Luminar Technologies Inc - is 12.56. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 109.06% from its latest reported closing price of 6.01.

The projected annual revenue for Luminar Technologies Inc - is 119MM, an increase of 146.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luminar Technologies Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZR is 0.10%, a decrease of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.98% to 155,924K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

G2VP I Associates holds 10,599K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 7,745K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WSTRX - Ivy Science and Technology Fund Class R holds 7,069K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,402K shares, representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 0.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,970K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,213K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Moore Capital Management holds 6,939K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,400K shares, representing an increase of 36.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 83.69% over the last quarter.

Luminar Technologies Background Information

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make self-driving safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and perception platform that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained 50 industry partners, including 7 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs, and has received minority investments from the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to bring autonomous trucks and cars to highways, respectively. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 350-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. In August 2020, Luminar announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Gores Metropoulos, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC.

