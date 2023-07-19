Citigroup Maintains Lockheed Martin (LMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.88% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin is 518.97. The forecasts range from a low of 374.71 to a high of $607.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.88% from its latest reported closing price of 455.70.

The projected annual revenue for Lockheed Martin is 66,400MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.30.

Lockheed Martin Declares $3.00 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share ($12.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $3.00 per share.

At the current share price of $455.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 3.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMT is 0.54%, an increase of 11.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 214,223K shares. The put/call ratio of LMT is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,270K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,875K shares, representing a decrease of 17.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 19.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,727K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,790K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,743K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,673K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 77.38% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,480K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,849K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 24.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,127K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,217K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin Background Information

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

