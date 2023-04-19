Citigroup Maintains Lockheed Martin (LMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.80% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin is $497.42. The forecasts range from a low of $337.34 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.80% from its latest reported closing price of $501.41.

The projected annual revenue for Lockheed Martin is $66,400MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $27.30.

Lockheed Martin Declares $3.00 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share ($12.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $3.00 per share.

At the current share price of $501.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 3.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Large Cap Index Fund Class 3 holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 130.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oak Family Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MXCCX - Federated Max-Cap Index Fund Class C Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 36.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 12.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is an increase of 160 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMT is 0.49%, a decrease of 14.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 221,777K shares. The put/call ratio of LMT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lockheed Martin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

