Citigroup Maintains LiveWire Group (LVWR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for LiveWire Group is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 42.42% from its latest reported closing price of 7.52.

The projected annual revenue for LiveWire Group is 207MM, an increase of 434.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveWire Group. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 320.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVWR is 0.01%, a decrease of 20.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 455.37% to 1,130K shares. The put/call ratio of LVWR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 208K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 106K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 98K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 60K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVWR by 110.18% over the last quarter.

