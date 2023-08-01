Citigroup Maintains Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.73% Upside
As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is 112.08. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 27.73% from its latest reported closing price of 87.75.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 17,470MM, a decrease of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.
- For more in-depth coverage of Live Nation Entertainment, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYV is 0.18%, a decrease of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 184,426K shares. The put/call ratio of LYV is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Public Investment Fund holds 12,565K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Select Equity Group holds 11,512K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,650K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 2.67% over the last quarter.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,242K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,146K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 9.27% over the last quarter.
Principal Financial Group holds 7,196K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,166K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 4.31% over the last quarter.
PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 5,135K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 13.52% over the last quarter.
Live Nation Entertainment Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised ofglobal marketleaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.
Additional reading:
- LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
- LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS GLOBAL DEMAND FOR LIVE EVENTS IS UNPRECEDENTED
- Indenture, dated as of January 12, 2023 by and among Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., the Guarantors identified therein and HSBC Bank USA National Association, as trustee.
- Form of Base Capped Call Confirmation
- Form of Additional Capped Call Confirmation
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.