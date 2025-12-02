Citigroup Maintains Liberty Global (LBTYA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Liberty Global (NasdaqGS:LBTYA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.08% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Liberty Global is $16.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.00 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.08% from its latest reported closing price of $11.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Global is 7,202MM, an increase of 50.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Global. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBTYA is 0.20%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 179,371K shares. The put/call ratio of LBTYA is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 21,238K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,518K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 8,551K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,212K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 7,750K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,692K shares , representing an increase of 26.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,672K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares , representing an increase of 69.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,732K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.