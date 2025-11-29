Citigroup Maintains Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt (LI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:LI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.62% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $26.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.07 to a high of $37.57. The average price target represents an increase of 46.62% from its latest reported closing price of $18.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 227,554MM, an increase of 78.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 10.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.29%, an increase of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.09% to 42,010K shares. The put/call ratio of LI is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,132K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,218K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership holds 4,926K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares , representing a decrease of 3.88%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,873K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing an increase of 57.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 82.20% over the last quarter.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 1,782K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing an increase of 83.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 378.18% over the last quarter.

Rwc Asset Advisors holds 1,639K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing a decrease of 49.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 57.57% over the last quarter.

