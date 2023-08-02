Citigroup Maintains Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leidos Holdings is 106.45. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from its latest reported closing price of 98.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leidos Holdings is 15,355MM, an increase of 3.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leidos Holdings. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDOS is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 124,024K shares. The put/call ratio of LDOS is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,165K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,357K shares, representing a decrease of 23.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 91.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,099K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,709K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,959K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,419K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,390K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 4.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,242K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,152K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Leidos Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.