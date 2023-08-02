Citigroup Maintains Lear (LEA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Lear (NYSE:LEA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.08% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lear is 159.52. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.08% from its latest reported closing price of 154.76.

The projected annual revenue for Lear is 22,724MM, an increase of 1.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.50.

Lear Declares $0.77 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 received the payment on June 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.77 per share.

At the current share price of $154.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.83%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 2.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lear. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEA is 0.22%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 67,659K shares. The put/call ratio of LEA is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,743K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,866K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,980K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares, representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 84.81% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,877K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 74.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,831K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 5.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,824K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Lear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500.

