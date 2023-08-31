Citigroup Maintains Lanvin Group Holdings Limited - (LANV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited - (NYSE:LANV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.78% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited - is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 38.78% from its latest reported closing price of 4.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited - is 533MM, an increase of 22.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LANV is 4.49%, a decrease of 35.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 98,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 85,055K shares representing 72.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natixis holds 7,919K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 4,500K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 596K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 120K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.