Citigroup Maintains Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Krystal Biotech (NasdaqGS:KRYS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.25% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech is $219.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $167.66 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.25% from its latest reported closing price of $203.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Krystal Biotech is 415MM, an increase of 11.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRYS is 0.24%, an increase of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 33,544K shares. The put/call ratio of KRYS is 2.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,660K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 16.69% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,855K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 19.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,515K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 942K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 32.48% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 923K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing an increase of 52.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 46.50% over the last quarter.

