Citigroup Maintains Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Krispy Kreme is 18.13. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 40.03% from its latest reported closing price of 12.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Krispy Kreme is 1,715MM, an increase of 6.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krispy Kreme. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNUT is 0.46%, an increase of 48.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 64,281K shares. The put/call ratio of DNUT is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bdt Capital Partners holds 14,301K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,662K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares, representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 64.01% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 2,631K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,091K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 42.29% over the last quarter.

Trustees Of The University Of Pennsylvania holds 2,009K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Krispy Kreme Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises retail stores that sell doughnuts and complementary products. The Company specializes in making doughnuts and other snacks. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts also offers coffee and soft drinks worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.