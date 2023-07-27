Citigroup Maintains Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.92% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Krispy Kreme is 18.02. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.92% from its latest reported closing price of 15.54.

The projected annual revenue for Krispy Kreme is 1,715MM, an increase of 8.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

Krispy Kreme Declares $0.04 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 26, 2023 will receive the payment on August 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $15.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.00%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=94).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krispy Kreme. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNUT is 0.45%, an increase of 73.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 63,813K shares. The put/call ratio of DNUT is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bdt Capital Partners holds 14,301K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,662K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares, representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 64.01% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 2,631K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,091K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 42.29% over the last quarter.

Trustees Of The University Of Pennsylvania holds 2,009K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Krispy Kreme Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises retail stores that sell doughnuts and complementary products. The Company specializes in making doughnuts and other snacks. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts also offers coffee and soft drinks worldwide.

