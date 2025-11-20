Stocks
Citigroup Maintains Klarna Group (KLAR) Buy Recommendation

November 20, 2025 — 07:06 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.28% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Klarna Group is $50.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 78.28% from its latest reported closing price of $28.07 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klarna Group. This is an increase of 152 owner(s) or 3,800.00% in the last quarter. KLAR / Klarna Group plc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of KLAR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 55,029K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company.

Softbank Group holds 15,400K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 14,470K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,518K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 8,284K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

