Citigroup Maintains KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.56% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 13.73. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.56% from its latest reported closing price of 10.36.

The projected annual revenue for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 205MM, an increase of 245.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Declares $0.43 Dividend

On September 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $10.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.88%, the lowest has been 7.52%, and the highest has been 17.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 50.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KREF is 0.10%, a decrease of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.30% to 54,731K shares. The put/call ratio of KREF is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 10,000K shares representing 14.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,070K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,233K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 3,500K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,115K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,451K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc.

