Citigroup Maintains KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.48% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is $17.08. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 54.48% from its latest reported closing price of $11.06.

The projected annual revenue for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is $205MM, an increase of 124.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Declares $0.43 Dividend

On March 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $11.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.17%, the lowest has been 7.52%, and the highest has been 17.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 4.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,070K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 15.36% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 2,225K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 9.72% over the last quarter.

PSC - Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 174.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Advisor Partners Ii holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Catalyst Capital Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KREF is 0.15%, a decrease of 14.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 59,456K shares. The put/call ratio of KREF is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc.

