Citigroup Maintains Kirby (KEX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.69% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kirby is $129.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.69% from its latest reported closing price of $111.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kirby is 3,212MM, a decrease of 3.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirby. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEX is 0.32%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 71,381K shares. The put/call ratio of KEX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,280K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 66.31% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,086K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,827K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,807K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,754K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 90.67% over the last quarter.

