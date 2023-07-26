Citigroup Maintains Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.40% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimberly-Clark is 142.75. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 7.40% from its latest reported closing price of 132.92.

The projected annual revenue for Kimberly-Clark is 20,309MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly-Clark. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMB is 0.31%, a decrease of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 491,116K shares. The put/call ratio of KMB is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 73,749K shares representing 21.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,242K shares, representing an increase of 26.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 59.15% over the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 21,447K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 16,868K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,697K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 7.82% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,223K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,497K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 20.55% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,525K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,647K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Kimberly-Clark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, it creates products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Its portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. It uses sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come.

