Citigroup Maintains Kilroy Realty (KRC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kilroy Realty is 40.41. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 41.78% from its latest reported closing price of 28.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kilroy Realty is 1,131MM, an increase of 0.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

Kilroy Realty Declares $0.54 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

At the current share price of $28.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.31%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 7.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kilroy Realty. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRC is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 126,010K shares. The put/call ratio of KRC is 3.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 9,057K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

APG Asset Management US holds 5,782K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,553K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,512K shares, representing a decrease of 17.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 61.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,692K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,763K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,906K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The Company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See all Kilroy Realty regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.