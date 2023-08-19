Citigroup Maintains Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keysight Technologies is 193.00. The forecasts range from a low of 164.63 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.18% from its latest reported closing price of 129.37.

The projected annual revenue for Keysight Technologies is 5,810MM, an increase of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keysight Technologies. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEYS is 0.30%, a decrease of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 161,613K shares. The put/call ratio of KEYS is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,507K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,425K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 11.53% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,237K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,845K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares, representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 5.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,161K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,133K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 11.87% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,153K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,155K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Keysight Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020.

