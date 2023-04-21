Citigroup Maintains Keycorp (KEY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keycorp is $18.57. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 54.21% from its latest reported closing price of $12.04.

The projected annual revenue for Keycorp is $7,951MM, an increase of 17.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMPRX - MidCap Value Fund I R-3 holds 70K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 4.68% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 13,788K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,125K shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Snowden Capital Advisors holds 267K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Leelyn Smith holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 17.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 26.26% over the last quarter.

QDPL - Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 1.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keycorp. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY is 0.22%, an increase of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 908,638K shares. The put/call ratio of KEY is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Keycorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name.

