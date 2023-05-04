Citigroup Maintains KBR (KBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of KBR (NYSE:KBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for KBR is 69.25. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.29% from its latest reported closing price of 58.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KBR is 7,132MM, an increase of 8.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

KBR Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $58.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBR. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBR is 0.51%, an increase of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 182,275K shares. The put/call ratio of KBR is 1.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 6,863K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,883K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,882K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,825K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 4,349K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,237K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 4,196K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 8.31% over the last quarter.

KBR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KBR Inc. delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

See all KBR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.