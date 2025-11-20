Citigroup Maintains JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt (JOYY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:JOYY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.22% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $63.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $75.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.22% from its latest reported closing price of $63.79 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOYY is 0.52%, an increase of 27.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 24,254K shares. The put/call ratio of JOYY is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Krane Funds Advisors holds 1,475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 20.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,466K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 1,380K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares , representing a decrease of 51.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 38.06% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 1,072K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares , representing a decrease of 35.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 889K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 15.69% over the last quarter.

