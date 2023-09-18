Citigroup Maintains Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.20% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang Lasalle is 202.37. The forecasts range from a low of 168.67 to a high of $233.10. The average price target represents an increase of 31.20% from its latest reported closing price of 154.24.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang Lasalle is 8,489MM, a decrease of 58.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang Lasalle. This is a decrease of 77 owner(s) or 8.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.26%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 54,456K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,321K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,382K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 3,194K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 9.11% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,086K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,520K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 13.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,485K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

