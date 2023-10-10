Citigroup Maintains Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares (JCI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares (NYSE:JCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.87% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares is 73.60. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.87% from its latest reported closing price of 52.62.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares is 28,539MM, an increase of 7.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares Declares $0.37 Dividend

On September 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 25, 2023 will receive the payment on October 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $52.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JCI is 0.34%, a decrease of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 756,734K shares. The put/call ratio of JCI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 61,399K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,221K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 9.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 41,935K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,825K shares, representing a decrease of 16.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 7.26% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 31,465K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,789K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 31,237K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,507K shares, representing a decrease of 23.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 11.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,363K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,284K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Johnson Controls International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson Controls transforms the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, the company drives the outcomes that matter most. Johnson Controls delivers its promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, the company is the power behind its customers' mission. Its leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

