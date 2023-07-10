Citigroup Maintains Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.86% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jetblue Airways is 8.59. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.86% from its latest reported closing price of 8.93.

The projected annual revenue for Jetblue Airways is 10,086MM, an increase of 3.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jetblue Airways. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.10%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.20% to 269,528K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,124K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,262K shares, representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 10,980K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,608K shares, representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 20.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,000K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,944K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 4.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,992K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,002K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 7.42% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 9,685K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,076K shares, representing an increase of 16.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 46.06% over the last quarter.

Jetblue Airways Background Information

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

