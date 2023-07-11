Citigroup Maintains Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.08% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janus Henderson Group is 27.21. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.08% from its latest reported closing price of 27.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Janus Henderson Group is 1,969MM, a decrease of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

Janus Henderson Group Declares $0.39 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $27.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.70%, the lowest has been 3.14%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Henderson Group. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHG is 0.25%, an increase of 91.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 160,338K shares. The put/call ratio of JHG is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 31,868K shares representing 19.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silchester International Investors LLP holds 14,118K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,007K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,922K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,041K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 20.33% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,451K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,083K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 11.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,103K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,033K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.