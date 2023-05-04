Citigroup Maintains Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.77% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janus Henderson Group is 25.87. The forecasts range from a low of 20.70 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.77% from its latest reported closing price of 26.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Janus Henderson Group is 1,969MM, a decrease of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Henderson Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHG is 0.23%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 162,109K shares. The put/call ratio of JHG is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 31,868K shares representing 19.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silchester International Investors LLP holds 14,118K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,007K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 115,600.46% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,083K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,650K shares, representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 35.70% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,041K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,233K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 3.71% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 4,561K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,406K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

See all Janus Henderson Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.