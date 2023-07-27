Citigroup Maintains Irobot (IRBT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Irobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.55% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Irobot is 62.22. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 55.55% from its latest reported closing price of 40.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Irobot is 1,202MM, an increase of 14.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Irobot. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRBT is 0.13%, a decrease of 16.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.87% to 29,941K shares. The put/call ratio of IRBT is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,980K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,886K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Alpine Associates Management holds 1,483K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 4.79% over the last quarter.

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 1,065K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 10.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 809K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Irobot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.